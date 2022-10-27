The Mt. Moriah Fall Festival will be held on Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Howard Savage Fellowship Hall at the church. The theme of the festival is “Black from the Past.” It will include music from the 20s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. All ages are invited. This is a community fun and fellowship event for families and single adults. The leaders of the church have done a lot of planning and hard work getting ready for this annual fun event. Plan to come out and join in with others for a great time. Rev. Dwayne Banks is the church’s pastor.
Nov. 6 will be the end of daylight savings time and don’t forget to turn your clocks back one hour on Saturday night, Nov. 5 before you go to bed.
The Mylon Hayes Family will be in concert at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church on Saturday, Nov. 12 at 5 p.m. You won’t want to miss this very special event.
Mt. Moriah will host the annual community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. Light refreshments will be served after the service. Rev. Banks, church pastor, and the rest of the church family welcome everyone.
Congratulations and happy anniversary to Cark and Candi Jones, Nov. 3.
Happy birthday to my great-nephew-in-law, Derrick Davison, Oct. 23. Clara Barbara, daughter of Mark and Tommy Barber, Nov 4. and Jimmy Smith, Nov. 3.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you and may God protect you and keep you and your families safe during this holiday weekend.
