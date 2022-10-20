Revival services are being held Oct. 17-21 at 7 p.m. at Ragland High School baseball field. Speakers: Monday/Tuesday: Aaron McCallough from LaGrange, GA, Wednesday: Randy Hagen from Saks, Ala., Thursday/Friday: Don Talley from Birmginham. Nursery and childcare will be available through second grade. Rev. Jack Washington, pastor of Restoration Church in Ragland is partnering alongside other churches in the community to sponsor a spiritual awakening. Everyone is invited.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have a fall festival on Oct. 30 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. It will be held in the Howard Savage Fellowship Hall of the church. The theme is black from the past to the 20s, 50s, 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s. Please being your family. Single adults are invited.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will host the community Thanksgiving service on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. More details will be given about this annual service in later issues of this column.
Happy birthday to Katie McNutt and Landon King, who both celebrate Oct. 23 and Hanna Squires Ferguson, Oct. 30.
My. Moriah Baptist Church honored our pastor, Rev. Dwayne Banks with a luncheon on Sunday, Oct. 16 to show our appreciation to him for serving as our pastor. He has served as our pastor one year.
October is Pastor Appreciation Month. Church families, if you haven’t already let your pastor know you appreciate him, would you please do it as soon as you can?
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
