Fairview Baptist Church, Highway 26, Ragland, will have their regular first Sunday Singing Feb. 2 beginning at 1:30 p.m. The Parris Family of Jacksonville will be the guest singers’. Pastor Wayne Arnold and church family welcome everyone.
I pay tribute to Mrs. Helen Jackson of Greensport/Ashville, who has served as the Director of St. Clair Baptist Associational WMU Leadership Team for the past 15 years. She was a great inspiration to all of us who are serving (and those who have served) on the leadership team during those 15 years. And she is an inspiration to those at Greensport Baptist Church where she is an active member and leader; also, to those persons who met her and talked with her at statewide and National WMU or Southern Baptist Convention meetings. We greatly appreciate “Ms. Helen” as she is affectionately called. We love her dearly.
We, the members of the WMU (Woman’s Missionary Union) Leadership Team are grateful that she will continue to serve on the team as she works with the “IMPACT” Ministry which is a Bible Study group of Jefferson State Community College in Pell City.
“Ms. Helen” is the widow of Rev. Joel Jackson who was pastor of a number of Baptist churches in St. Clair County and beyond.
Happy birthday to Jessica Jones Ekhator, January 18 and her son, Cash Robinson, January 19!
When you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you!
