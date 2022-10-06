Greetings to all of you readers of this column. I didn’t mean to quit submitting the Coal City Corner to the St. Clair News-Aegis. I have been sick for several weeks and not able to write this weekly column.
I hope all of you are enjoying this beautiful Autumn season, I am. October is one of my favorite months of the year.
Belated happy birthday to Jay Tollison, son of Jim and Brooke Tollison of Coal City, who celebrated his 16th birthday on Sept. 13. Happy birthday to all of the rest of you who celebrated in September!
Happy birthday to Margaret Milam, Oct. 1, BJ Tollison, Oct. 4, Elizabeth McNutt, Oct. 11 and my great-grandson, Bobby Tippey, son of my granddaughter and grand-son-in-law, Mallory and Andy Tippey, who will celebrate his first birthday on Oct. 12. Also, my great niece, Jessica Hill, who will celebrate Oct. 12. Jessica is the daughter of my niece, Ginger Higginbotham Knight, who lived in Coal City two years ago.
I pay tribute to three of my friends who passed away recently. Frances Dollar, 83, of Ragland, who passed away July 7. Shirley Rich Bice, 76, of Ragland, who passed away July 13. Willie Jean Oliver Golden, 82, who was born and reared in our community and attended Coal City School when it was in session. She was the classmate of my brother, Joe “Cliff” Black at Coal City School.
These three ladies were devoted Christians. They blessed the lives of those of us who knew and loved them. They will be sadly missed by us. Our prayers and condolences continue to be with them.
Let us be faithful to pray for school students, their teachers and all other personnel of the schools, head starts and colleges.
Readers, when you have news items to share please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you and may God bless you all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.