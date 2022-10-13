Mt. Moriah Baptist Church will have a fall festival on Sunday, Oct. 30 at 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. All ages are invited. It is a community event.
Save the date: the Mylon Hayes Family will be in convert at 5 p.m., Nov. 12, at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. You won’t want to miss this concert. They are sensational!
Congratulations to my great-niece and great-nephew, Ashley and Derrick Davison of Pell City, who celebrated their twelfth anniversary on Oct. 10!
Our prayers and condolences are with the family of Mrs. Tinnie Katherine Edge, 86, of Pell City, who passed away on Sept. 25. She was a member of the Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. Interment was in the Oak Ridge Cemetery in Pell City. She will be sadly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Happy birthday to Elizabeth McNutt, Oct. 11, my grandson, Joe Scott, Oct. 14, Kevin Davis, Oct. 18 and my daughter, Ramona Joy Kemp, Billie Ruth Windsor and Tanya Payne Birchfield, who all three celebrate on Oct. 19!
All of us who knew and loved Robert Jon “Bob” Kerr, Sr. were very sad when we received the news that he passed away on Sept. 15 at the age of 79. He was a faithful member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. He was a dear friend to all of us at Mt. Moriah and many others who are from other locations. He never met a stranger. He was born in Syracuse, New York. He joined the U.S. Army, serving active duty for three years and spending 28 years in the Army National Guard. He married Florence Plumber Kerr in 1962. They enjoyed 59 happy years of marriage. Other than his wife, he is survived by two sons, Robert Jon Kerr Jr. (Delaine) and Kevin Michael Kerr, 12 grandchildren, many nieces and nephews and a host of friends. Our prayers and condolences are with Bob’s family.
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040. Thank you.
