Mt. Moriah Baptist Church is having a women’s bible study on Sunday nights beginning at 6 p.m. each Sunday. Ms. Amanda Harris will be teaching the book of Psalms. The study began Sunday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. The study is for women of all ages. All women of this area and beyond are invited.
Jim and Redena King were honored with a golden wedding anniversary celebration on Saturday evening, July 2, their son, Landon King, did the honors. The scene of the party was the Howard Savage Fellowship Hall of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church. The fellowship hall was beautifully decorated by Landon, his aunts and cousins. The refreshments they prepared and served were delicious!
Jim and Redena were married June 10, 1972 at New Hope Baptist Church in Pell City. They had a beautiful wedding. Photo albums of the wedding and their silver anniversary celebration were on display.
88 guests, honorees and the host were present to celebrate and honor this very deserving and lovely, Christian couple who have enjoyed 50 years of married life. Our sincere congratulations and best wishes go out to them and may God’s special blessings continue to be with them and their son, Landon. Jim, Redena and Landon are faithful members of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church and serve in numerous offices of the church.
Happy birthday to Margie Tollison, Aug. 6, my great-grandson, Kaleb Kemp and my brother Joe “Cliff” Black, who both celebrated Aug 7, Kenneth Epperson, Aug. 4, Rita Moore, Aug. 8 and my niece, Amy Black, Aug. 23!
Readers, when you have news items to share, please call me at 205-884-0040.
