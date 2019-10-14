An Amber Alert was issued for help in finding three year old Kamille "Cupcake" McKinney, who is 3 feet tall and weighs 60 pounds. She was wearing a pink Minnie Mouse T-shirt and had yellow, white and blue bows in her hair when she was last seen, around 8:30 p.m. Saturday in the Tom Brown Village public housing complex in the Birmingham area.
The Amber Alert remains active and has been expanded to other states in the surrounding area.
“I am staying engaged with law enforcement officials on both the state and local levels," Governor Kay Ivey issued in a statement on Monday. "While the search for Kamille and the investigation into the case are ongoing, it is imperative that we remain vigilant and report any information that may help law enforcement bring her home.”
Ivey also stated that her office is in discussions with Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr to finalize plans to offer a $5,000 reward for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) and the location of Kamille.
“At this time, we offer our fervent prayers for law enforcement and all involved in the search," Ivey stated. "We pray for Kamille’s family and that God will continue to watch over Kamille until she is safely returned home soon.
In a press conference on Monday, Birmingham Police confirmed they detained a second person of interest in the case, although there is no new information about Kamille's location.
The Toyota Sequoia believed to be involved in the 3-year-old’s abduction was found near Center Point Sunday night, and two individuals were taken in for questioning.
If you have any information concerning this case, please contact the FBI's Toll-Free Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or the Birmingham Police Department’s at 205-254-1757.
