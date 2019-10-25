Since her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer at 56, Lori Foote started getting mammograms at the age of 45. Still, it was a shock when her mammogram and ultrasound showed a lump and the resulting biopsy was Stage Two Invasive Carcinoma.
After removing the tumor and several lymph nodes, Lori’s oncologist did genetic testing done on the tumor. Those test results indicated Lori is at high risk for a recurrence. Because of that risk, Lori had a partial mastectomy. She is currently doing four chemotherapy treatments, which will be followed by 32-34 radiation treatments.
Only a few weeks before Lori’s diagnosis, she and her husband, Pastor Dale Foote of Seddon Baptist Church in Pell City, lost their home to a severe thunderstorm with straight-line winds. Still staggering from that loss, Lori was now faced with the diagnosis of breast cancer. I asked Lori how she handled these two tragedies at the same time.
When I asked her if she ever thought it was unfair, Lori replied, “Never. Some people might say, ‘why me?” but from the beginning, I said, ‘why not me?’ I trust God has a plan, and He is working that plan for my good and His glory.”
Lori stressed the importance of family support and said, “We’ve always had a strong family unit, but I believe cancer has drawn us even closer. I’ve learned not to take even the smallest amount of time with those you love for granted.”
She told me her girls, Megan and Morgan, have been careful to assure she is well taken care of and about her husband added, “Dale has learned how to make the bed and wash dishes after 33 years of marriage.”
About the emotional impact of her breast cancer, Lori told me she woke up early one morning a few days after her diagnosis. She knew it was time to pray and talk to God about this. As she began to pray for peace and understanding, God began to flood her thoughts with encouraging Scriptures.
That doesn’t mean it’s been an emotional “walk in the park.” There’s nothing about breast cancer that’s easy. Lori told me the hardest part so far has been losing her hair. She recounted the day she was sitting in church and felt some “wispy hairs” fall in her face. When she reached to push them back, they came off in her hand.
For her, it was the first tangible evidence of what breast cancer was doing to her body. She said she managed to “hold it together” until she was in the car after church. Then, she said, “It was like a floodgate opened, and I cried for hours.” “Losing my hair,” she said, “has been the hardest part of my journey so far.”
According to Lori, the biggest impact breast cancer has had on her serving as a pastor’s wife has been her needing to be cautious around people. “I’m a hugger and because my immune system has been compromised, I need to be less social.”
Lori assured me she is not a “super-woman.” She said she has had times of discouragement, fear and feeling overwhelmed. She added that she’s even had her own “pity party.” “However,” she added, “the promises found in God’s word and the wonderful support system He has blessed me with help me face whatever may come my way.”
Encouraged by Lori’s authenticity, I asked her what counsel she would give other women. She said, “Well, the obvious answer is to get those exams and mammogram. I was behind schedule and, if I had waited another year, it might have had a different outcome. A mammogram isn’t fun, but it saved my life.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.