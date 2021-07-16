The St. Clair New-Aegis has brought on a new editor, Jamie Browder.
Browder is from Andalusia, AL. She is a 2020 graduate of the University of Montevallo, where she received a bachelor’s degree in mass communication with a concentration in journalism.
“I am most looking forward to building the community that exists around this paper. I know this area is rich with not only history, but also people,” said Browder. “The reason why I got my degree in journalism is because I want to help people and facilitate community progression by discussing important and relevant topics.”
Browder has previously served as content editor for The Alabamian at the University of Montevallo and reported for the Shelby County Reporter.
“Since the beginning of my career, I’ve chased the opportunity to make people feel heard and cared about. Whether it be good or bad, I want to make people feel like news, especially local, is absolutely a two way conversation,” said Browder.
“We’re so glad to welcome Jamie to the CNHI newspapers and are confident she is going to be a great asset to St. Clair County. We look forward to her stories on the people and events in the community,” said Amy Henderson, editor of the Cullman Times.
Browder will be in the St. Clair News-Aegis office Mon.-Fri. If she is out of the office for business, she can be emailed at jbrowder@newsaegis.com or called at (251)250-8114.
