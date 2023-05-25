Valedictorian – Rachel St. John

Rachel St. John is graduating on an academic advanced diploma with a GPA of 4.4107. Rachel is a member of the AHS volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. She is also a member of many clubs some of which include SGA President and National Honor Society Vice President. In the fall Rachel plans to attend Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in accounting.

Salutatorian – Layden Olson

Layden Olson is on an academic advance diploma with a GPA of 4.4064 Layden is member of the AHS football and wrestling teams. He is also a member of many clubs some of which include National Honor Society and Beta Club. In the fall Layden plans to attend Auburn University.

• Kara Grace Andrews

• Joseph Patrick Stevens

• Chandler Lee Beason

• Thomas Hunter Bennett

• Xavier Semaj Bothwell

• Brooklyn Elizabeth Bradford

• Brian Matthew Brown

• Hunter Lewis Brown

• Brennan Blake Bullock

• Matthew Shane Burton

• Faith Elise Countryman

• Katherine Michele Cox

• Hannah Elisabeth Deweese

• Solomon Jude Dick

• Tristian Isiah Dickinson

• Emma Kathryn Drinkard

• Noah Riley England

• Mirna Alexandra Baltazar Flores

• Stephen Dominic Fowler

• Hector Andrew Guizar

• Oscar Alexander Gutierrez

• Bryan Isaac Hampton

• Lilly Grace Hardwick

• Gavin Michael Hare

• Charles Blake Harkins

• Kain Shakur Head

• Jacob Terry Henderson

• Emma Cate Higginbotham

• Gabriella Paige Hinton

• Mason Dylan Horsley

• Trevor Ray Horsley

• Kaydence Leann Humphrey

• Aliehia Marie Isbell

• Tyler Ray Jackson

• Landon Blake Jones

• James Edward Layfield

• Spencer Adam Lewis

• Alejandro Martinez

• Tyler Austin Meads

• Jeremiah Braylon O’neal Monroe

• Ashton Jeremiah Mostella

• Layden Andrew Olson (#2 – Salutatorian)

• Brooklyn Mishae Paulk

• William Hunter Pyle

• Trenton James Quick

• Hollie Leigh Ragsdale

• Elisha David Reeves

• Ethan Michael Richardson

• Jeremiah Pierce Simmons

• William Greyson Simpson

• Travis Jesse Smith

• Rachel Leigh St. John (#1 — Valedictorian)

• Daniel Joseph Sumner

• Skylar Cayin Andrew Swann

• Robert Brice Swindle

• Brandon Gage Turner

• Alaxander James Underhill

• Christopher Andrew Valdes

• Alysa Hope Vinson

• Robert Nathan Whisenant

• Jalen Michael Williams

• Mason Todd Wilson

• Hunter Gage Zuchelli

Tags

Trending Video

This Week's Circulars

Recommended for you