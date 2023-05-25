Valedictorian – Rachel St. John
Rachel St. John is graduating on an academic advanced diploma with a GPA of 4.4107. Rachel is a member of the AHS volleyball, basketball, and softball teams. She is also a member of many clubs some of which include SGA President and National Honor Society Vice President. In the fall Rachel plans to attend Jacksonville State University to pursue a degree in accounting.
Salutatorian – Layden Olson
Layden Olson is on an academic advance diploma with a GPA of 4.4064 Layden is member of the AHS football and wrestling teams. He is also a member of many clubs some of which include National Honor Society and Beta Club. In the fall Layden plans to attend Auburn University.
• Kara Grace Andrews
• Joseph Patrick Stevens
• Chandler Lee Beason
• Thomas Hunter Bennett
• Xavier Semaj Bothwell
• Brooklyn Elizabeth Bradford
• Brian Matthew Brown
• Hunter Lewis Brown
• Brennan Blake Bullock
• Matthew Shane Burton
• Faith Elise Countryman
• Katherine Michele Cox
• Hannah Elisabeth Deweese
• Solomon Jude Dick
• Tristian Isiah Dickinson
• Emma Kathryn Drinkard
• Noah Riley England
• Mirna Alexandra Baltazar Flores
• Stephen Dominic Fowler
• Hector Andrew Guizar
• Oscar Alexander Gutierrez
• Bryan Isaac Hampton
• Lilly Grace Hardwick
• Gavin Michael Hare
• Charles Blake Harkins
• Kain Shakur Head
• Jacob Terry Henderson
• Emma Cate Higginbotham
• Gabriella Paige Hinton
• Mason Dylan Horsley
• Trevor Ray Horsley
• Kaydence Leann Humphrey
• Aliehia Marie Isbell
• Tyler Ray Jackson
• Landon Blake Jones
• James Edward Layfield
• Spencer Adam Lewis
• Alejandro Martinez
• Tyler Austin Meads
• Jeremiah Braylon O’neal Monroe
• Ashton Jeremiah Mostella
• Layden Andrew Olson (#2 – Salutatorian)
• Brooklyn Mishae Paulk
• William Hunter Pyle
• Trenton James Quick
• Hollie Leigh Ragsdale
• Elisha David Reeves
• Ethan Michael Richardson
• Jeremiah Pierce Simmons
• William Greyson Simpson
• Travis Jesse Smith
• Rachel Leigh St. John (#1 — Valedictorian)
• Daniel Joseph Sumner
• Skylar Cayin Andrew Swann
• Robert Brice Swindle
• Brandon Gage Turner
• Alaxander James Underhill
• Christopher Andrew Valdes
• Alysa Hope Vinson
• Robert Nathan Whisenant
• Jalen Michael Williams
• Mason Todd Wilson
• Hunter Gage Zuchelli
