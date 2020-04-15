Arrest Report

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the St. Clair county Sheriff office from April 15-17
Thursday April 16:
Cody Eades, 18, of Pell City was arrested for public intoxication and attempting to elude a police officer
Rodney Wilkerson, 53, of Pell City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia
Joshua Gallups, 23, of Cropwell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance
Justin Acker, 28, of Pell City was arrested for possession of heroin
Tammy Harbuck, 27, of Springville was arrested for probation violation
Teresa Walker, 47, of Odenville was arrested for probation violation
George Gordy, 25, of Lincoln was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license
Wednesday April 15:
John Jennings, 57, of Leeds was arrested for attempted murder
David Watson, 32, of Moody was arrested for harassment bond
Steven Hunter, 32, of Talladega was arrested for theft of property
Sandra Grounds, 44, of Munford was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance
Ashley Lewis, 37, of Birmingham, was arrested for unlawful distribution of controlled substance
Stacie Suddeth, 33, of Moody, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication
Vernon Hamm, 50, of Pell City, was arrested on judges order for manslaughter and elder abuse
