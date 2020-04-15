Arrest Report
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the St. Clair county Sheriff office from April 15-17

Thursday April 16:

Cody Eades, 18, of Pell City was arrested for public intoxication and attempting to elude a police officer 

Rodney Wilkerson, 53, of Pell City was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia 

Joshua Gallups, 23, of Cropwell was arrested for possession of a controlled substance 

Justin Acker, 28, of Pell City was arrested for possession of heroin 

Tammy Harbuck, 27, of Springville was arrested for probation violation 

Teresa Walker, 47, of Odenville was arrested for probation violation 

George Gordy, 25, of Lincoln was arrested for speeding and driving with a suspended license 

Wednesday April 15:

John Jennings, 57, of Leeds was arrested for attempted murder

David Watson, 32, of Moody was arrested for harassment bond

Steven Hunter, 32, of Talladega was arrested for theft of property

Sandra Grounds, 44, of Munford was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance

Ashley Lewis, 37, of Birmingham, was arrested for unlawful distribution of controlled substance

Stacie Suddeth, 33, of Moody, was arrested for possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication

Vernon Hamm, 50, of Pell City, was arrested on judges order for manslaughter and elder abuse

