The Ashville High School softball and baseball teams have been going in and coming out swinging all season. Ider was a nail biter with a final score of 6-5. Talladega and May Jemison were blowouts with scores of 20-0 and 17-1 respectively. Way to run, swing and catch ladies and gentlemen.
The Ashville Sports Foundation is sponsoring a 10,000 ticket drawdown. Tickets are $100 a piece. The winner will receive dinner for two the night of the drawing on April 22. Cash, Venmo, PayPal and checks made out to Ashville Sports Foundation are accepted. Private message Rusty Crystal John on “what’s happening in Ashville” Facebook page. Or call city hall at 205-594-4151.
The popularity and success of Ashville sports is vital to the community. It is a source of pride. It provides small businesses the opportunity to advertise in a cost-effective way. Attending the events bonds residents, while they root for the home team.
However, not even the most ardent Ashville fan can attend every game, match, meet or tournament. That is why membership to Ashville Athletics Facebook page is vital. The schedules scores up to the minute post and highlights and interviews on Bulldog TV .
Conversely, the aid of the community is vital to the popularity and success of Ashville sports. That is why Ashville Athletics and AHS Sports Foundation have partnered in the program, Develop Build, Success. To find out how to further contribute to Ashville Athletics programs, there is a link on the Ashville Athletics page. Or go to www.ashvilathletics.com/asf.
Have a great week Ashville, and go Dawgs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.