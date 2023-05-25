It has been said that law enforcement and educators are two of the most important and underpaid jobs there are. Last week, Ashville celebrated the former. They also lamented the resignation of another.
The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office thanked James and Elsie McGowan for “A real jammin’ up old time fish fry with all the fixings.” The McGowans provide this for Pell City and Ashville Police officers to celebrate Police Week. We all thank Ashville’s law enforcement.
These local soldiers go through rigorous training. They risk lives, save lives. They protect, serve and enforce the law. and they do it for between 16:50 and 21 per hour. They deserve every celebration, commendation and appreciation to compliment their compensation.
Coach Shea Monroe is stepping down from his post as Ashville High School football coach and athletic director. Members of the Ashville Athletics Facebook page praise not only how well he did his job but, “Loved our kids.”
Monroe has been at AHS since 2018 as an offensive coordinator. He spearheaded the effort to renovate David Todd Wilson Fieldhouse. Under his leadership, fundraising and community involvement thrived and the football team saw its first winning season in 16 years. He is much revered and will be sorely missed.
In this column, the kids didn’t come first, but not left out entirely. Walker Griffith is an Ashville High School soccer player with 225 saves. It definitely saved him a place on The Honorable Mention Roster. Way to go, Griffith!
Anyone looking for something to do this weekend should look into the quilt show at Springville Antique Mall Saturday. Angela and The Foxcars will be performing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 6367 Main street, Springville, AL 3516.
Have a good week, Ashville. Again, thank you to police officers and educators for the overwhelming task your professions require: The responsibility of the well being and safety of us and our kids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.