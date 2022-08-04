At the time of this writing, the City of Ashville is having pump and well issues. The Splash Pad is closed. Watering lawns, washing vehicles, and filling pools is prohibited.
But there are more reasons and ways to make water conservation a constant and continuing practice.
Where there is a water shortage, sanitation is difficult. This fosters infections, illness, possibly death. Large animals and crops become more difficult to care for. Food prices soar: difficult for everyone but devastating to low income families.
According to the EPA, fixing leaking faucets can reduce one homes water usage bythousands of gallons a year in one home. Just shaving three minutes time can save up to 7.5 gallons per shower. Simple practices like these, not letting the water run while brushing teeth or turning on the dishwasher until there is a full load make it possible for every individual to make a significant contribution to this cause.
For the community of Ashville, this is a minor inconvenience. One that might be repaired by the time this goes to print. But it is an opportunity to raise awareness about our globall community. One for whom so little effort can do so much for so many.
