There has been a great deal of fuss and fun in all the events and occasions during the holiday season in Ashville. But insuring the citizens as to the whats and wheres, other news has gone unreported. Most importantly, some of the people who make the city's happy happenings happen.
Every month, the Ashville Spirit Club chooses an outstanding citizen for its Community Service Award. Its November winner, Mary Hanlin Walker, is an excellent example of the work behind the wonder in the celebrations. Walker has been involved in Ashville Fall Fest and Christmas on the square in addition to the non holiday event Sheriff's Department's Dancing with the Stars. She has also served on the Ashville Chamber of Commerce, Parks and Recreation, the Bulldog Diamond Club among other contributions to the city of Ashville.
Very impressive, Mary Hanlin Walker!
December's award went to Calvin Bailey for service to his church, community and Ashville's Athletics over the years.
Reactions from the citizens show that he is indeed a valued member of his community calling him a "Great guy," and an "Amazing man."
But Bailey modestly declined praise saying, "What most people don't get is how much fun it is to be a part of the students and their families lives. They have had more of an impact on me than I could ever return."
If there were any award for humility, Bailey would surely get that one as well.
It is fortunate for Ashville and her citizens that there are people who do "get it" like Walker, Bailey and so many others. These are the kind of people who feel they are getting more than they are giving by serving their hometown. These are the kind of people who help turn a piece of property and those who reside on it into a community.
Ashville rarely misses an opportunity to celebrate its history, a holiday, or citizens who distinguish themselves. And athletic, academic, and fine arts performances do not go unmentioned. But the city itself should be commented for fostering an environment that produces citizens like Hanlin and Walker.
So, congratulations, Ashville! Keep up the good work and and Happy New Year to you all!
