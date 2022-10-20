The Ashville High School Volleyball Team were section 11 runners up. Two players were chosen for All County. Congratulations Rachel St. John and Ashley Cook. The Ashville High School Boys Cross Country Team placed eighth in Trussville. Again, Joe Stevens led the boys with a sixth place finish. The girls team placed twelfth.
This Saturday is the Odenville Fourth Annual Car Show at St. Clair County High School. This is one of the fastest growing car shows in the state. There will be more than 300 cars, trucks and motorcycles to admire as well as vendors. The event begins at 9 a.m. and lasts until 2 p.m. It also includes door prizes, a raffle and more. Proceeds will go to The Well House Ministries and The St. Clair County Athletic Boosters Club: good times for good causes.
A week from today Preferred Precision is hosting Trunk or Treat in the parking lot from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There will be candy, games, prizes and more. For more information, call Savannah at 205-505-2437. On Oct. 28 there is a Trunk or Treat at the Healing Place Church. On Oct. 29, is another Trunk or Treat at the Healing Place Church beginning at 6 p.m. The 29th will be a busy day in St.Clair County and the surrounding areas.
The RAF is hosting its First Annual Fall Festival and Cow Patty Drop on the 29th from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Alexandria. There will be pony rides, hay rides, a bouncy house and a pumpkin patch for the kids. The cow patty drop starts at 3 p.m.
Ashville First Baptist Church will be kicking off their Bicentennial Celebration on Oct. 29 with a 5k run. There will be pre game goody bags and post game snacks for the runners. Attendees are asked to wear Ashiville T shirts or dress up like your favorite decade. Of course, there are bonus points for those clad in Ashvillian wear.
Then, just a few days later, is Halloween. So many celebrations. So little time.to start finding costumes for the kids and digging out your poodle skirts, bell bottoms or leg warmers for what promises to be a fun couple weeks to be an Ashvillian.
