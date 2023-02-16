The Ashville High School wrestling team has been consistently successful for years. So, it is no surprise they took their opponents to the mat in Birmingham. Good work, gentleman. Best wishes at the state championship.
High School sports are very expensive. Particularly when it comes to traveling to away games considering the cost of gas. The AHS track and field team has figured out a way people can donate while getting a no fuss, no mess, no cook dinner. Go to the What’s Happening in Asheville 35953 page and click on the link to order from Little Caesar’s. Delivery and pick up available.
On the subject of fundraisers, don’t forget the Pell City Line Dancers Yard Sale Thursday through Saturday. The proceeds go to the Pell City Police Department. It is not in or for Ashville. But a good cause is a good cause. and a bargain is a bargain.
It is a sad fact of life that few of us make it to adulthood without losing a loved one. Often the people around us are uncomfortable, afraid to mention it. Or they are also grieving in their own way and prefer to do so privately. A grief support group can be so helpful and important.
Greensport Baptist Church in Ashville hosts one every Monday night at 6 p.m. To register go to https://griefshare.irg/group)163856/reg)new. Check out their website and Facebook page to see other outreach programs.
It’s been said before. It will be said again now and in the future. Ashvillians take care of their own...in good times and bad. You are a fortunate people.
