The coming weeks bring many events of all kinds. However, in this column, the kids come first. Some well deserved congratulations are in order before we start filling our calendars.
Ashville Cross Country Team are on a streak Windex can’t stop.The boys took second at Fairview Once again, Joe Stevens and Taylor Knight led the boys and girls coming in first and second respectively. Ryan Matthews placed fifth.
Set up days for Helping Hands Ministry at Rainbow City Baptist Church are today and tomorrow at 10 a.m. Food day is Saturday from 9-11 a m. Volunteers are always needed. Call 256-442-2638 or go online at info@whitespringsbaptist.org.
Cordova Third Annual Harvest, Oct. 8, is not a local event. It may, however, be worth the drive: live music, carnival rides, football in the VIP tent, chili cook off, pie eating contests and more. To find out more about the event, check them out on Facebook: Cordova CEIA. They still have a few spots for vendors. Sign up at cordovaceia@gmail.com.
Also looking for vendors is the city of Ashville for the Bicentennial Nov. 5. Applications are available online, on Facebook, or at City Hall. The deadline to get your application in is Oct. 21. The fee is $40 before Sept. 30 and $50 after to be part of what may be the biggest, best and most important celebration this great city has had in her two hundred years.
There will be a car show in Odenville on Oct. 21 courtesy of The St. Clair County Athletic Boosters. There will be food trucks, trophies and other diversions. On the same day is the Jacksonville State Homecoming Parade. More on that as the day approaches.
Whew! and we haven’t begun to cover Halloween. But anyone who has been in Walmart knows, it is time to start preparing. Happy planning, Ashville!
