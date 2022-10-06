Ashville had quite the Homecoming experience from the pep rally to the parade to a victory for the dogs. They took down Fultondale by quite the large margin: 38-14. Homecoming representatives were Lydia Northam, Summer Swindall, Caroline Ballard, Kara Andrews, and Rachel St. John.
Tomorrow will also be an event, if a little bittersweet. It is the football team’s last game of the season. They will host The Good Hope Raiders. It is also Senior Night for all Fall sports. Members of the band, cheerleading squad, volleyball and cross country teams will be recognized. In only less than a year, they will no longer be Ashville High School students. Come on out and celebrate their past and future with a little pomp and circumstance!
Also tomorrow, beginning at 10 a m. is flu vaccination day at the Senior Center. Just since they have been open, there’s been Karaoke, Bingo, and exercise classes. Check out their October calendar on Facebook or call City Hall. 205-594-4151.
On Sunday beginning at noon is the GrandRiver Fest lasting until five in the afternoon. Enjoy the fashion, food, arts and crafts. Take the kids for face painting, a bouncy house, balloon animals and more. A whole day of fun and the admission price is free!
The season of festivals, parades, and events is upon us and will last until after the holidays. Then, it will start again in spring. If you are a small business owner, donating promotional products can be a great way to advertise. It is cost effective. Potential customers associate your company name with something positive. It helps keep local money local.
Win, win, win!
