Amanda Parsons, 49, was killed approximately five miles west of Ashville on Aug. 10 at 1:36 a.m. She lived in Adger, AL.
Parson's, vehicle, a 2004 Ford Explorer, was hit by a 2013 Infinity QX56 driven by Michelle Leavitt, 53, from Texas.
Moments before Parson was fatally injured, her car was involved in a separate crash that left her stuck in the roadway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are continuing to investigate the crash.
- If Parson's family would like to reach out to the St. Clair News-Aegis for us to share a Go-Fund-Me or any support we could give, we are located on Facebook, or a good email address to contact us at would be: jbrowder@newsaegis.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.